UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

A violent offender who left a lorry driver with facial fractures after punching him during a road rage incident has been jailed

Four Men Charged with Aggravated Burglary Following Incident in South Gloucestershire

Suspected Leader of Kurdish People Smuggling Network Arrested in Portsmouth

Investigation Launched into Unexplained Death of 33-Year-Old Man in Reading

Seven Men Jailed After Fatal Raid on Wrong Flat

Home Breaking Police Appeal for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl in Folkestone

Police Appeal for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl in Folkestone

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Young woman looking at camera with neutral expression.

Authorities in Folkestone are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing in the area.

Andreea Vasile was last seen at 9:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, in Stuart Road. The teenager is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with dyed blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a short black puffer jacket, white trainers, a black hoodie, and light grey jogging bottoms. Andreea was also carrying a small leather handbag and had red nail polish applied.

It is believed that Andreea has connections to London, particularly the Ealing area, as well as Thurrock in Essex.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Andreea’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. The public is asked to contact emergency services by dialing 999 and quoting reference number 13-0164.

Post Views: 74

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year-Old Girl with Bromley Links
UK Braces for Rare Weather Event as Met Office Issues Warning
Suspected Burglar Charged After Crash Near Swanley
Vodafone, EE and O2 Fraudsters Jailed for £430,000 Scam Targeting Telecom Giants
Urgent Appeal for Information on Hit and Run in Gilmerton Road
Help BTP Solve Syon Lane Train Station Robbery – Recognise The Suspects?

READ NEXT:

Urgent Police Appeal Following Assault in Portadown
Fifteen FPNs issued after police called to party at Amesbury business premises
Residents are warned to be vigilant following a report of a bogus tradesman who tried to enter a property near Maidstone
Pollution experts are collaborating with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to address an oil slick in the English Channel 12 nautical miles off the coast of Kent
On behalf of the many dog owners across the country in despair over their unruly pets, this summer Channel 4 is opening a new institution – The Dog Academy.
Sunak Spokesperson Condemns Tory Donor’s Alleged Racism
Emergency Response: Firefighters Battle HGV Trailer Blaze on M6 Southbound
Breaking

South Cambridgeshire Man Sentenced for Indecent Exposure

Police Release First Image of Lisa Ellwood Convicted of Husband’s Murder
Man Sentenced for Severe Child Sex Offences in Liverpool
Thug Jailed for Brutal Assault in Central London Restaurant
Violent Weekend in London: One Dead in Shooting, Another Critical After Stabbing
Katie Price Fined £880 for Driving Offences, Escapes Jail Despite Outcry
Driver Fined £200 and Receives 6 Points for Using Mobile Phone While Driving on M25
BreakingLONDON

Man Arrested in Abbey Wood After False Knife Claim

Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman in Wheelchair at London Hospital
Police Close QE2 Bridge Due to Welfare Concerns
McDonald’s Unveils Revamped Burger Menu Ahead of 50th Anniversary
Murder Investigation Launched Following Stabbing in Greenford
Police Continue Hunt for Individuals Linked to Fatal Crush at O2 Academy Brixton
GMP Responds to Alleged Stabbing Incident in Murray Road, Bury
Emergency Services Respond to Suspected Stabbing Incident in Sudbury Hill
Police Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes Worth £60,000 Following Burglary Incident in Walsall
BreakingLONDON

Tragic Incident at Dartford Petrol Station: Person Dies After Collapsing at Tesco Express

BreakingLONDON

Motorists Urged to Follow Official Diversions Amid Unprecedented M25 Closure

Ohio Women Charged in ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Style Corpse Abuse
Four Men Jailed for Brutal New Year’s Day Knife Attack in Southwark
Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Fatal Stabbing of Friend
EastEnders Legend Bianca Jackson Returns After Five-Year Hiatus
Urgent Appeal Issued for Missing Woman from Gillingham
Pro-Palestine March in London Demands Immediate Gaza Ceasefire
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Navigating the Quitting Process: Tips and Insights for Smokers
New ‘Double Council Tax’ Rule Set to Hit Empty Homes Starting April
Deadline Approaching: Cat Owners Urged to Microchip Pets or Face £500 Fine
Urgent Warning for UK Drivers: Changes to International Driving Permits
Urgent Appeal: Elderly Woman Missing from Bellingham
Major M25 Closure Planned: Weekend Disruption Expected
BreakingLONDON

Man Re-Arrested as Dartford Postbox Paintings Continue

BreakingLONDON

Eleven National Highways Road Closures Expected in Dartford This March

BreakingLONDON

Six Local Businesses Fined for Employing Illegal Workers

BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Reveals Golden Rule for Easy Pension Saving

RECOMMENDED

Egypt’s Mediation Effort in Gaza: Ceasefire & Aid Ahead of Ramadan
Man Arrested and Hospitalised Following Incident in Abbey Wood
Fatal Shooting in Catford Sparks Murder Investigation
Vet Warns Pet Owners: Five Household Items That Could Harm Your Pups
Man and Woman Arrested After 34 Bodies Removed from Funeral Directors
Bromley Aggravated Burglary: Police Seek Public’s Help in Investigation
Breaking

Investigation launched and arrest made after death of man in Hillingdon

Breaking

Witness Appeal: Fatal A21 Collision near Tonbridge

BreakingLONDON

Clapham shooting: No arrests three days on

Breaking

Traffic Disruption on A21 Following Vehicle Overturn Incident Near Tonbridge following life-changing incident

Breaking

Facebook Outage Leaves Thousands of Users Stranded

Breaking

E4 Unveils Revolutionary Reality Series: “The Underdog: Josh Must Win”

Breaking

Ian Neasham: Yorkshire Man Jailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse

Breaking

Grant Wedlake’s Victims Speak Out as He Receives 21-year Sentence

Breaking

London’s Air Ambulance Charity Calls on Government for Urgent Support

Breaking

Drivers Urged to Avoid New Oxford Street as Police Cordon Remains in Place

Breaking

London Bus Collides with Building on New Oxford Street – Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Breaking

Man and Woman Charged with Murder of George Eric Rogers in Enfield

Breaking

Drivers Warned of Major Delays on M2 Motorway After Vehicle Breakdown

Breaking

Urgent Search for Missing Daniel Leckie in Weld Close Area

Breaking

A suspect is to appear in court following reports that multiple postboxes were damaged in the Dartford area

Breaking

First Picture of Man Shot Dead in Catford Broadway Identified as Shaquille Graham

Breaking

Driver Miraculously Escapes Serious Injury After Car Accident on M2

Breaking

Metropolitan Police Chief Speaks Out Against Abuse Targeting Officers

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Touching Beach Find: Son’s Message in a Bottle to His Deceased Mother

SUSSEX

Brighton Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vandal

SUSSEX

Hell’s Angels Members Jailed for Brutal Assault on Vikings Rival

SUSSEX

Witness Appeal: Sexual Assault in Worthing, Sussex Police Report

SUSSEX

Unprovoked Assault on Seaside Road, Eastbourne: Suspect Apprehended

SUSSEX

Celebrate World Book Day in Sussex: An Illustration of Love for Literature

SUSSEX

Teenager Pele Cullum’s Chichester Shoplifting Spree Faces Court

SUSSEX

Organised Crime Group Jailed for £3.7M Vehicle Theft in Guildford

SUSSEX

Teens Arrested in Burgess Hill Following Officer Assault & Motorbike Theft

Breaking

Princess Kate Radiates in First Official Photo Since Surgery

BreakingLONDON

Man Re-Arrested as Dartford Postbox Paintings Continue

BreakingLONDON

Eleven National Highways Road Closures Expected in Dartford This March

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

A violent offender who left a lorry driver with facial fractures after punching...
Four Men Charged with Aggravated Burglary Following Incident in South Gloucestershire
Suspected Leader of Kurdish People Smuggling Network Arrested in Portsmouth

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.