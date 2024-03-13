Authorities in Folkestone are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing in the area.
Andreea Vasile was last seen at 9:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, in Stuart Road. The teenager is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with dyed blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a short black puffer jacket, white trainers, a black hoodie, and light grey jogging bottoms. Andreea was also carrying a small leather handbag and had red nail polish applied.
It is believed that Andreea has connections to London, particularly the Ealing area, as well as Thurrock in Essex.
Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Andreea’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. The public is asked to contact emergency services by dialing 999 and quoting reference number 13-0164.