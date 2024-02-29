Police have launched an urgent appeal to the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with two indecent exposure incidents on buses.

The first incident occurred on November 7, 2023, at approximately 3.45pm, when a man allegedly made sexual gestures toward two 14-year-old girls before following them onto a Route 329 bus at Green Lane in Enfield. Subsequently, the girls disembarked the bus and promptly contacted their parents for assistance.

Later that same day, around 4.50pm, a suspect believed to be the same individual reportedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl on a Route 329 bus near Grenoble Gardens, N13.

Officers from the Met Police are treating these two incidents as linked.

Detective Constable Teresa Moore, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Command, emphasized the seriousness of such offenses, particularly when perpetrated against minors. She urged anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the image provided to come forward and cooperate with the police.

Exposure is treated as a serious offence, and this is more serious still when committed against children,” stated Detective Constable Moore.

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact the police immediately by dialling 101 or posting on ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 6722/07Nov23. All information provided will be handled with strict confidentiality.

The Metropolitan Police’s appeal underscores the importance of community involvement in apprehending individuals responsible for such reprehensible acts and ensuring the safety and security of all public transport users.