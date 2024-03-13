Authorities in Derbyshire are urging the public to assist in locating a missing teenager, as concerns for her welfare continue to grow.

Favour Ozidede, aged 16, has been missing from the Derbyshire area since February 11. She has connections to various parts of London, including the north, south, and east regions. Since her disappearance, she is also believed to have travelled to areas such as Nottingham, Birmingham, and the Thames Valley.

With no concrete leads on her whereabouts, police fear that Favour could be anywhere in the country. While there is currently no indication of any harm coming to her, authorities are increasingly worried about her safety and well-being.

Anyone who has seen Favour or has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately. Reports or information can be provided by calling 101 and referencing case number 24MIS004684.

The public’s assistance in locating Favour is crucial, and any piece of information, no matter how small, could prove to be vital in ensuring her safe return home.