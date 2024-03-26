Police were summoned to Wandsworth Road, SW4, at approximately 9:07 pm on Monday, March 25, following reports of a stabbing incident. Responding swiftly to the emergency call, officers from the Metropolitan Police arrived at the scene alongside colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.
Upon arrival, Police discovered two men, both in their 40s, with stab wounds. Both individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, their injuries have been assessed as non-life-threatening.
At this preliminary stage of the investigation, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. However, police have established a crime scene at the location, and inquiries are actively underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Individuals can contact the police at 101 or reach out to the Metropolitan Police via Twitter by mentioning ‘@MetCC’ and quoting CAD7497/25MAR. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.