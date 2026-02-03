Watch Live

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein

  • Updated: 20:35
  • , 3 February 2026

Thames Valley Police will examine fresh allegations that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a woman to the UK for sex with Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge in 2010.

New Allegation Surfaces

A woman, now in her 20s at the time, claims she spent a night with Prince Andrew at his Windsor residence and was later given a Buckingham Palace tour. Her US lawyer, Brad Edwards, revealed these explosive details following newly released documents from the US Department of Justice.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.” However, no formal complaint has yet been made by the woman or her lawyer.

Royals Under Pressure

Prince Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Last year, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles after a posthumous book by Virginia Giuffre reignited a scandal over his ties to Epstein.

Prince Edward made the first senior royal public comments since the new revelations, urging people to “remember the victims.” Speaking in Dubai, he said: “I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who they are, the victims in all this.”

Legal Moves and Calls for Accountability

Brad Edwards is considering a civil lawsuit against Andrew on behalf of the woman. Brittany Henderson, also from Edwards Henderson law firm, blasted the royal family: “Andrew’s power only existed because of his royal family… For the royal family to maintain any level of credibility, the legal team for the king should contact me immediately… issue a sincere and real apology, and ensure any victims are fairly compensated.”

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Andrew to be “prepared” to testify before the US Congress to shed light on his links with Epstein. Starmer stressed the importance of being “victim-centred” in all investigations.

Explosive Files and Unanswered Questions

  • The DOJ’s release includes more than 3 million Epstein-related documents, with emails from accounts named The Duke and The Invisible Man – believed to be connected to Andrew.
  • Photos show a barefoot Prince Andrew kneeling over an unidentified woman, with no date, place, or context provided.
  • Earlier, Andrew settled a civil claim from Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced into sex with him, paying millions without admitting liability.
  • In December, the Metropolitan Police decided against launching a full criminal probe into other allegations involving Andrew and Giuffre.

As the investigation and legal battles unfold, the palace faces mounting pressure to respond to claims tainting the monarchy’s image once again.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 05.50.30
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
IMG_2248
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
623391044_1580897673000090_6171523344735892078_n
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 00.59.48
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean

Must READ

BREAKING

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Man Nabbed After Arson Attack at Maida Vale Islamic Centre
MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder of Chippenham Boy
PUB BRAWL CCTV Released After Brutal Folkestone Pub Brawl
DAEDALUS AVIATION Light Aircraft Crashes on Moorland in Greater Manchester as Investigators Rush to Scene
LIED TO THE JURY Gillingham Child Rapist Locked Up for 13 Years
LIVES FEARED LOST Light Aircraft Crashes Near Littleborough in Dramatic Emergency Response
SEX ATTACKER Police Race to ID Man After Sexual Offence in Greater Manchester
TRIBUTES PAID Heartbreaking Tribute from Father of Teen Who Died in Chippenham
NEW SECOND CHANCE Britain’s Youngest Female Double Murderer Faces New Parole Hearing
DEFIANT Ian Watkins Murder Suspect Refuses Court Appearance

More For You

CHILD GROOMER Retired Civil Servant Barely Avoids Jail Over Child Grooming Chat
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading

More From UK News in Pictures

LOCKED UP Pampered Drug Lord’s Mud-Mask Selfie Gets Him Locked Up for 13 Years
FIND ALEXANDRA Police Launch Fresh Appeal for Missing Woman Alexandra Harrod
TRAGIC COLLISON AT SEA Ship Captain Jailed for Manslaughter After Deadly North Sea Crash
HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot
SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster
NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search
URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town

More From UKNIP

Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation