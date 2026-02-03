Thames Valley Police will examine fresh allegations that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a woman to the UK for sex with Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge in 2010.

New Allegation Surfaces

A woman, now in her 20s at the time, claims she spent a night with Prince Andrew at his Windsor residence and was later given a Buckingham Palace tour. Her US lawyer, Brad Edwards, revealed these explosive details following newly released documents from the US Department of Justice.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.” However, no formal complaint has yet been made by the woman or her lawyer.

Royals Under Pressure

Prince Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Last year, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles after a posthumous book by Virginia Giuffre reignited a scandal over his ties to Epstein.

Prince Edward made the first senior royal public comments since the new revelations, urging people to “remember the victims.” Speaking in Dubai, he said: “I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who they are, the victims in all this.”

Legal Moves and Calls for Accountability

Brad Edwards is considering a civil lawsuit against Andrew on behalf of the woman. Brittany Henderson, also from Edwards Henderson law firm, blasted the royal family: “Andrew’s power only existed because of his royal family… For the royal family to maintain any level of credibility, the legal team for the king should contact me immediately… issue a sincere and real apology, and ensure any victims are fairly compensated.”

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Andrew to be “prepared” to testify before the US Congress to shed light on his links with Epstein. Starmer stressed the importance of being “victim-centred” in all investigations.

Explosive Files and Unanswered Questions

The DOJ’s release includes more than 3 million Epstein-related documents, with emails from accounts named The Duke and The Invisible Man – believed to be connected to Andrew.

Photos show a barefoot Prince Andrew kneeling over an unidentified woman, with no date, place, or context provided.

Earlier, Andrew settled a civil claim from Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced into sex with him, paying millions without admitting liability.

In December, the Metropolitan Police decided against launching a full criminal probe into other allegations involving Andrew and Giuffre.

As the investigation and legal battles unfold, the palace faces mounting pressure to respond to claims tainting the monarchy’s image once again.