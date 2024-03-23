Authorities are appealing to the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Kay Johnson, an 85-year-old woman who was last seen boarding a train at Tunbridge Wells train station on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Ms. Johnson was last observed at approximately 11 am on that day. Descriptions provided indicate that she was dressed entirely in black, wearing a knee-length winter coat of the same colour. Additionally, she was carrying a navy/purple suitcase and a large black shoulder bag.

Standing at around 5 feet 1 inch tall, Ms. Johnson has a medium build and sports short white hair. She is known to have connections in Scotland.

In light of her disappearance, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Ms Johnson’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. Individuals who have seen her or have any relevant details are encouraged to contact emergency services by dialling 999. When reaching out, please reference the case with the identifier 23-0607.

The urgency of this matter underscores the importance of community assistance in locating Ms. Kay Johnson and ensuring her safe return. Any leads, no matter how small, may prove invaluable in reuniting Ms. Johnson with her loved ones.