Parliament Live TV: Rishi Sunak

The controversial Rwanda deportation plan championed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has encountered yet another setback as peers in the House of Lords have inflicted a series of fresh defeats on the government’s Rwanda Bill during Wednesday’s parliamentary session.

In a remarkable turn of events, the Lords delivered seven consecutive defeats to the Rwanda Bill, leaving its future uncertain. These defeats signal a growing resistance to the proposed policy and underscore the gravity of the issues at stake.

Key Amendments and Demands

“Due Regard” for Domestic and International Law: Peers voted to press ahead with their demand that the legislation must have “due regard” for both domestic and international legal norms. This move emphasises the need for a balanced approach in handling deportation cases. Rwanda’s Safety and UK Treaty Provisions: The Lords insisted that Rwanda should be considered safe only as long as the provisions of the UK’s treaty with the country remain in place. This condition aims to safeguard the rights and security of individuals facing removal. Monitoring Rwanda’s Safety: A linked amendment focused on monitoring Rwanda’s safety conditions was also backed by the peers. This underscores the importance of ongoing assessment to ensure the well-being of those affected by deportation decisions. Restoring Jurisdiction of Domestic Courts: The House of Lords supported a move to restore the jurisdiction of domestic courts. This change allows individual immigration decisions to consider Rwanda’s safety situation, providing a crucial safeguard against unjust removals.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups

Age Assessment of Unaccompanied Children: The fifth defeat resulted in a change to the Bill, addressing the age assessment process for unaccompanied children. Peers recognised the need for special consideration in such cases. Victims of Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking: The sixth defeat called for a bar on the removal of victims of modern slavery and human trafficking to Rwanda. This decision reflects the Lords’ commitment to protecting the most vulnerable individuals.

In their final division, the House of Lords voted in favour of exempting agents, allies, and employees of the UK overseas from being removed to Rwanda. This exemption recognises the unique roles played by certain individuals and ensures their safety.

As the Rwanda Bill faces continued resistance, questions arise about Sunak’s ability to hold on until a potential winter election. With hints of an October general election, the political landscape remains tense. The fate of those facing deportation to Rwanda hangs in the balance, awaiting further developments in Parliament.