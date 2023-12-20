Roads Policing Unit Tackles Drink and Drug Driving in Sussex

During Sussex Police’s annual campaign against drunk and drug driving, known as Operation Limit, there have been up to 40 road collisions reported. Now at the midpoint of this national initiative, 134 arrests have been made in Sussex for drink and drug driving offenses.

Numerous drivers have been apprehended for erratic or dangerous driving due to alcohol or drug impairment. Incidents include a driver crashing into a telegraph pole in Horsham, another colliding with a school zone warning sign in Westham, a vehicle smashing through railings in Crawley, and one hitting traffic lights in Lancing.

Thankfully, these collisions have not resulted in serious injuries, but they underscore the risks to road users and the profound impact of alcohol and drugs on driving abilities.

Officers have also been proactive in conducting stops and operating check sites, leading to the identification and handling of other offences, including apprehending wanted individuals.

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, Head of Roads Policing, emphasised the dangers of drink or drug driving, stating it’s a leading cause of serious accidents. She noted the many drivers who have endangered themselves and others since the start of the campaign. Superintendent Glenton urges the public to take preventive measures against drink and drug driving, such as arranging for a taxi or walking home, and to report those who drive under the influence.

The Christmas crackdown, running from December 1 to January 1, is part of Sussex Police’s year-round efforts in road safety. As in previous campaigns, those convicted of drink and drug driving will be publicly identified as a deterrent.

So far, the campaign has resulted in 30 arrests in Brighton and Hove, 47 in East Sussex (including 11 in Hastings and St Leonards, 12 in Eastbourne, seven in Bexhill and Battle, and six in the Lewes area), and 57 in West Sussex (including 17 in Crawley and Horsham, and 11 in the Adur and Worthing areas).