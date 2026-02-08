Seven fire crews sprang into action to tackle a fire that broke out at the Premier Inn in Braintree.

Firefighters Bring Blaze Under Control

The fire has now been extinguished. Firefighters are using an Aerial Ladder Platform to carefully dismantle the hotel roof and douse remaining hotspots.

Station Manager Praises Crews’ Quick Response

Station Manager Paul Champ said: “Crews worked quickly to put the fire out. We’ll start scaling down the operation in the next hour, reducing to two crews who will remain on site to monitor hotspots.”

Fire Confirmed as Accidental

Investigations reveal the fire was accidental, with no foul play suspected.