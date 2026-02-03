Watch Live

HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault

  • Updated: 21:21
  • , 3 February 2026

 

A huge blaze that triggered a major incident at Southampton General Hospital early Sunday morning was sparked by an electrical fault, officials have confirmed.

Massive Emergency Response

The fire broke out in the hospital’s west wing around 5:30am, sending plumes of smoke through the building and forcing a rapid evacuation. More than 100 firefighters battled the flames, while hospital staff swiftly moved over 500 patients to safety.

A hospital spokesperson said: “The building has now been handed back to the Trust by the fire service, who completed their investigation and confirmed the cause was electrical.”

Significant Disruption to Services

The inferno has left numerous wards closed due to fire, smoke, or water damage, making 200 beds unavailable. About 200 patients were cared for in corridors and public spaces until they could be discharged, transferred, or relocated within the hospital.

“In total, 502 patients were safely moved across the site in the immediate aftermath,” the spokesperson added. Services are slowly returning to normal, with the Emergency Department reopened and some elective surgeries resuming for urgent cases.

Ongoing Recovery and Support

The hospital urges patients to attend appointments as scheduled unless contacted directly. Efforts are underway to reunite patients with belongings left behind during the evacuation. Those missing items are asked to contact the Patient and Family Support Hub on 0800 4840135 to arrange collection.

Despite the chaos, hospital staff are praised for their swift action and dedication in managing the crisis and recovery.

