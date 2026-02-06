Staffordshire Inmate Slapped with Extra Jail Time After Brutal Prison Guard Attack

Violent Assault Rocks HMP Dovegate

A violent attack on a prison officer at HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire has landed inmate Daouda Sy with an extra seven and a half years behind bars. Sy, already locked up for a 12-year stretch after a machete attack on a civilian, viciously assaulted the officer in January 2023. The guard suffered serious injuries to his face, eye, head, and neck and needed hospital treatment following the savage attack.

Justice Served at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court

Sy was convicted of wounding with intent at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court. Alongside the hefty sentence bump, his licence period was extended by five years. This case is a stark reminder that prison officers face real danger daily while keeping the peace behind bars.

Prison Staff Under Siege

Prison officers regularly confront violent inmates serving serious sentences.

They deal with unpredictable behaviour, improvised weapons, and tense standoffs.

Recent spikes in assaults have prompted the rollout of body armour and Tasers for trained staff.

From breaking up fights to emergency responses, prison officers risk their lives to maintain safety and rehabilitate offenders.

Wishing a Speedy Recovery

We join many in wishing the injured officer a full recovery. Their bravery and resilience in such a hostile environment deserve respect and recognition.