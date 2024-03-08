In a swift response to a purse theft incident in Tonbridge, three suspects have been arrested within two hours of the crime taking place.

The incident occurred around 11:20 am on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, when a woman shopping at Sainsbury’s in Angel Lane discovered that her purse was missing from her handbag at the checkout. Subsequently, it was alleged that bank cards belonging to the victim were used illegally to make purchases, including cigarettes, alcohol, and other items, at various petrol stations and shops.

Upon receiving the report, the police immediately initiated an investigation. Officers swiftly examined CCTV footage from the area, leading them to identify a suspect vehicle. At approximately 1:20 pm, the vehicle was stopped on London Road, Tunbridge Wells, and three suspects were arrested.

Ion-Adrian Dobrin, 52, from Coventry, West Midlands, was later charged by investigators from the Tonbridge Victim-Based Crime Team with theft and four counts of fraud. Dobrin appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 7, where he pleaded guilty. Following his plea, he was placed into the custody of the Home Office under an immigration detention order.

Two other men, aged 53 and 54, from Wickford, Essex, were released on bail with conditions prohibiting them from entering Kent pending further investigations.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Stevens, leading the investigation, praised the swift action of her team, stating, “This successful outcome demonstrates the effectiveness of our investigative processes and the dedication of our officers to apprehend those responsible for criminal activities swiftly.

DCI Stevens also reminded the public to remain vigilant and take precautions to safeguard their belongings while shopping, especially in crowded areas.

The investigation into the purse theft incident is ongoing, and anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact the Tonbridge Victim-Based Crime Team