Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe, who was fatally stabbed in her own home in Weston-super-Mare.

Birthday Tragedy in Weston-Super-Mare

Aria, who celebrated her ninth birthday just two weeks earlier, was found dead by police after they responded to an emergency call on Monday evening in the Mead Vale area.

The young schoolgirl had just returned from dance class when the brutal attack took place inside her home. A teenage boy was arrested less than half a mile away at Worle rail station shortly after.

Community in Shock

Neighbours described Aria as a “lovely little girl” who adored dressing up and playing, with heart-wrenching tributes left at the scene. One note read: “Aria, thank you for playing with me.”

“She and my daughter were best friends, always playing together. We had to send her to her grandmother’s after we learned something happened,” said Tamara Taylor, mother of Aria’s best friend. “How do you tell an eight-year-old her best friend was killed?”

Local MP Daniel Aldridge called the incident “utterly heartbreaking” and urged respect for the family’s privacy.

Police Confirm Charge, Investigation Continues

Weston-super-Mare police confirmed the teen lives locally and is due in court today. Superintendent Jen Appleford stated the investigation has “continued at pace” and emphasised the immense trauma suffered by the family.

Authorities are working closely with local schools and support agencies to assist those affected by the tragedy. Residents have been thanked for their patience as police continue enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. The community remains united in mourning little Aria’s untimely death.