Watch Live

MURDER CHARGE Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home

  • Updated: 11:23
  • , 17 December 2025
Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home

 

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe, who was fatally stabbed in her own home in Weston-super-Mare.

Birthday Tragedy in Weston-Super-Mare

Aria, who celebrated her ninth birthday just two weeks earlier, was found dead by police after they responded to an emergency call on Monday evening in the Mead Vale area.

The young schoolgirl had just returned from dance class when the brutal attack took place inside her home. A teenage boy was arrested less than half a mile away at Worle rail station shortly after.

Community in Shock

Neighbours described Aria as a “lovely little girl” who adored dressing up and playing, with heart-wrenching tributes left at the scene. One note read: “Aria, thank you for playing with me.”

“She and my daughter were best friends, always playing together. We had to send her to her grandmother’s after we learned something happened,” said Tamara Taylor, mother of Aria’s best friend. “How do you tell an eight-year-old her best friend was killed?”

Local MP Daniel Aldridge called the incident “utterly heartbreaking” and urged respect for the family’s privacy.

Police Confirm Charge, Investigation Continues

Weston-super-Mare police confirmed the teen lives locally and is due in court today. Superintendent Jen Appleford stated the investigation has “continued at pace” and emphasised the immense trauma suffered by the family.

Authorities are working closely with local schools and support agencies to assist those affected by the tragedy. Residents have been thanked for their patience as police continue enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. The community remains united in mourning little Aria’s untimely death.

Recommended for you

Police Plane Hunts Over Oxford After Three-Year-Old Goes Missing
FOUND SAFE AND WELL Police Plane Hunts Over Oxford After Three-Year-Old Goes Missing
Woman Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing in Eastbourne Town Centre
EASTBOURNE HORROR UPDATE: Woman Stabbed Outside Poundland
Couple Caught Red-Handed Running £75k Cocaine Operation in Swindon
SECRET STASH Couple Caught Red-Handed Running £75k Cocaine Operation in Swindon
Schoolgirl, 9, Stabbed to Death at Home in Somerset – Teenage Boy Arrested
PICTURED Schoolgirl, 9, Stabbed to Death at Home in Somerset – Teenage Boy Arrested

Must READ

Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash
DEADLY COLLISON Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash
Creepy Gym Groomer Curtis Arnold “DJE MEDIA” Slapped with 10-Year Sexual Harm Prevention Order ? UKNIP
POLICE CONFIRM NEW PROBE The Man Behind DJE Media Under Police Watch
Wales Set to Become First UK Nation to Ban Greyhound Racing
BAN ON THE CARDS Wales Set to Become First UK Nation to Ban Greyhound Racing
Man Killed in Daylight Stabbing as Armed Police Flood Cheltenham Streets
MURDER PROBE Man Killed in Daylight Stabbing as Armed Police Flood Cheltenham Streets
Hertfordshire Firefighters Get Body Cameras Amid Surge in Abuse
Hertfordshire Firefighters Get Body Cameras Amid Surge in Abuse
Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury
SUPPLY CUT OFF Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury
EMPIRE CRUSHED Crackdown on ‘Scouse Dave’ Drug Empire: 17 Gangsters Jailed for 91 Years
M20 Chaos: Three-Van Smash Closes Lane Near Ashford
TRAFFIC CHAOS M20 Chaos: Three-Van Smash Closes Lane Near Ashford
Alleged Bondi Gunman Charged with 59 Offences After Deadly Terror Attack
TERROR ATTACK CHARGES Alleged Bondi Gunman Charged with 59 Offences After Deadly Terror Attack
Dartford's Orchard West Theatre rocked by shocking Panto news
VERY ILL Linda Robson pulls out of Dartford panto run due to illness as Antony Costa steps in for Aladdin

More For You

Speeding Fines Could Be Scrapped After Faulty Cameras Blunder
FALSE SPEED TRAP Speeding Fines Could Be Scrapped After Faulty Cameras Blunder
SAVAGE ATTACK Man Jailed for Stabbing 11-Year-Old Girl in Leicester Square
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Shuts M20 Coastbound on Day One of Operation Brock
Liverpool Parade Crash: Driver Jailed for 21½ Years Liverpool Parade Crash Driver Jailed for 21½ Years After Turning Celebration into Chaos
SHEER MADNESS Liverpool Parade Crash: Driver Jailed for 21½ Years Liverpool Parade Crash Driver Jailed for 21½ Years After Turning Celebration into Chaos

More From UK News in Pictures

NHS Radiographer Stripped of Job After Sending Lewd Messages to ‘12-Year-Old’
NHS Radiographer Stripped of Job After Sending Lewd Messages to ‘12-Year-Old’
Nearly 500 Migrants Cross Channel in Small Boats on Saturday, Home Office Confirms
NISSING Home Office in Crisis: 53,000 Missing Migrants & Only 65 Staff on Their Trail
Chaos for Commuters: Delays Set to Last Through Rush Hour
M! CLOSED Chaos for Commuters: Delays Set to Last Through Rush Hour
Woman Sexually Assaulted on Rush Hour Train at Upton Park
Woman Sexually Assaulted on Rush Hour Train at Upton Park
Two Drug Dealers Sent Down After Wiltshire Police Crackdown
SECRET DRUGS EMPIRE Two Drug Dealers Sent Down After Wiltshire Police Crackdown
Man Found Guilty of Murder After Stabbing in Salisbury
VIOLENT ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murder After Stabbing in Salisbury
Leeds Man Jailed for Sharing Terror Materials and Plotting Robbery
ROBBERY PLOT Leeds Man Jailed for Sharing Terror Materials and Plotting Robbery
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
LONG DELAYS M1 – Serious Crash Blocks Northbound County Northamptonshire Direction Northbound Impact Carriageway Closed Effect Expect Delays
London Police Urge Public to Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Activity This Festive Season
STAY SAFE London Police Urge Public to Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Activity This Festive Season
Human Remains Confirmed as Missing Woman From Leicester
GRIM DISCOVERY Human Remains Confirmed as Missing Woman From Leicester
Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage
RAMPAGE Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage
Teenager Charged with Murder of 12-Year-Old Leo Ross
FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers
HEALTH WARNING FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers
Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham
HIT AND RUN Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham
Woman in 70s Dies After Horror Bin Lorry Crash in Lancashire
CRUSHED TO CEAD Woman in 70s Dies After Horror Bin Lorry Crash in Lancashire
Tragedy Strikes Tesco Extra: Shopper Dies in Medical Emergency
TRAGIC END Tragedy Strikes Tesco Extra: Shopper Dies in Medical Emergency

More From UKNIP

SCUMBAGS Shameless Thieves Raid Trust-Based Village Shop!
Teen Murder Shock in Islington: Suspect Held
TRAGIC LOSS Teen Murder Shock in Islington: Suspect Held
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
CHILD SEX CHARGES Man Hit with Six More Charges in Bristol Child Exploitation Probe
Missing Ashford Woman: Drivers Urged to Check Dashcams
FIND HER Missing Ashford Woman: Drivers Urged to Check Dashcams