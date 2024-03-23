In a recent court appearance at the Old Bailey, a 16-year-old boy denied the charge of murdering 22-year-old Kacey Clarke, who tragically lost her life in a stabbing incident on Christmas Eve in southeast London.

The defendant, whose identity remains protected due to legal reasons, appeared before Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC on Tuesday to enter his plea. He confirmed his identity and pleaded not guilty to the single charge of murder.

Judge Whitehouse remanded the teenager into custody pending his trial, which is scheduled to commence on July 15. Additionally, a pre-trial hearing has been set for June 18 at the Old Bailey.

The fatal incident unfolded last December 24, when police responded to reports of a woman sustaining a stab injury at a residence in Southwark, located in southeast London, shortly after 10 p.m. Despite the provision of emergency first aid, Ms Clarke tragically succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

A subsequent post-mortem examination revealed that Ms. Clarke’s cause of death was a single sharp-force trauma to the chest.

The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting the devastating impact of violence within the community. As legal proceedings continue, authorities strive to ensure justice for the victim and her loved ones while upholding the principles of due process for the accused. Further updates on the case will be provided as it progresses through the judicial system.