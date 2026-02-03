Watch Live

MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder of Chippenham Boy

  Updated: 19:23
  3 February 2026

 

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the tragic death of 16-year-old Shayne Hambakachere in Chippenham.

Heartbreaking Incident in Chippenham

Shayne, a pupil at Hardenhuish School, was found seriously injured on London Road just before 4pm on Saturday, 31 January. Despite efforts to save him, he sadly died.

Shortly after, police arrested a 15-year-old white British boy on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was later re-arrested and charged with murder. The teenager remains in custody and will appear at Swindon Magistrates on 4 February.

Police Appeal for Information

Wiltshire Police have expressed their deepest condolences to Shayne’s family and friends. They also thanked the Chippenham community for their support amid widespread concern.

Detectives are urgently seeking information to aid their investigation. A Major Incident Public Portal has been set up for witnesses to report anything related to the case directly to the police.

Community in Shock

The shocking murder of a schoolboy has left Chippenham reeling. Police continue to work tirelessly to piece together what led to this tragic event. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

