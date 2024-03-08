A 19-year-old is battling for his life in hospital following a stabbing incident that occurred this afternoon in Mile End. The attack took place just before 2 p.m., leaving the victim critically injured.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the teenager was promptly transported to the hospital by paramedics, where he remains in critical condition.

The area around Duckett Street, which traverses a residential neighbourhood and is near Shandy Park, has been cordoned off as a crime scene as authorities commence their investigation into the incident.

As of now, the perpetrator responsible for the attack has not been apprehended.

The Metropolitan Police have assured that their investigation is actively ongoing. They urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. Information can be provided by calling 101 or reaching out via Twitter to @MetCC, quoting CAD 3741/8Mar. Alternatively, individuals can choose to provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.