Kent Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was seriously assaulted in Sittingbourne, prompting a police investigation.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:55 pm on Friday, March 23, 2024, on Adelaide Drive, Sittingbourne. Upon receiving a report of the assault, officers swiftly responded to the scene alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The victim, a teenage girl, sustained injuries consistent with a stab wound and was promptly transported to a London hospital for treatment. As of the latest update, she remains hospitalized in a stable condition.

In connection with the assault, a 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities urging anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any pertinent information to come forward. This includes individuals who may have CCTV footage or dashcam recordings relevant to the case.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Kent Police at 01634 792209, quoting reference number 46/46593/24. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous reporting form on their website: Crimestoppers Website.

The cooperation of the community in providing information is vital to the ongoing investigation, and Kent Police extends their gratitude to those who come forward with any relevant details.