Progress on M25 Motorway Overhaul in Surrey Amid Daytime Closure

Herne Hill Fire Claims One Life as Met Police Commence Investigation

Traffic Held on M20 Between Junction 7 and 8 Near Maidstone After Reports of Man ‘Covered in Blood’

Barking Shop Fire Engulfs Building on Whalebone Lane, Prompting Road Closure

Katherine Ryan Opens Up About Celebrity Gogglebox Experience

Traffic Held on M20 Between Junction 7 and 8 Near Maidstone After Reports of Man 'Covered in Blood'

Traffic Held on M20 Between Junction 7 and 8 Near Maidstone After Reports of Man ‘Covered in Blood’

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
Heavy traffic on a wet UK motorway.

Traffic on the M20 came to a standstill today amid reports of a man seen “covered in blood”, prompting authorities to close the road between Junctions 7 and 8 near Maidstone.

Delays of up to an hour were reported in both directions, stretching from Junction 7 for the A249 Maidstone to Junction 8 for the A20 Ashford Road leading to Leeds Castle.

The closure was implemented shortly after midday, resulting in extensive congestion along the affected stretch of the motorway.

Eyewitnesses took to social media to share accounts of encountering a man described as “covered in blood” on the motorway. One witness recounted an incident where an individual of Eastern European descent approached their car, claiming to have been assaulted.

According to another witness, they also encountered the man while he was walking along the motorway, expressing confusion and precaution by locking their car doors.

Confirming the incident, a police spokesperson stated that officers were dispatched following concerns for the man’s well-being, who was sighted between Junctions 7 and 8 of the M20 near Maidstone around 11:45 am.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, prompting the closure of the motorway in both directions as authorities dealt with the situation.

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes where possible, while National Highways announced shortly before 1:30 pm that traffic had been released, allowing vehicles to resume their journeys.

As investigations into the incident continue, authorities urge anyone with information or witnesses to come forward and assist with inquiries.

