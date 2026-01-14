Motorbike slams into barrier on Canadian Road

At 5:54pm on Tuesday, 13 January, emergency crews rushed to Canadian Road, Catford, after reports of a serious collision. Early investigations suggest a motorbike collided with a roadside barrier.

Rider in his 20s pronounced dead at scene

Despite frantic efforts by police and paramedics, the young rider tragically died at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

The Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is urging anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can call 0208 285 1574 or 101, quoting CAD 5674/13JAN.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.