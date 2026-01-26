Christopher Bottoms, 66, died after a two-vehicle smash on Ship Road at 11.05pm on January 20. He was driving a Kia Picanto when the devastating collision happened.

Beloved ‘Big Chris’ Remembered

Chris, a devoted father, husband, and son, was described by his family as “immensely popular” and impossible to dislike. Known affectionately as ‘Big Chris’ for his larger-than-life personality and big heart, he was always putting others first.

“Chris was a loving and caring father, husband and son. There are no words that would do him justice when trying to describe him,” said the family.

Chris served 30 years with the Metropolitan Police before semi-retiring and turning to London black-cab driving. He fully retired in 2020 and enjoyed globe-trotting with loved ones. A keen sports fan and food lover, he frequently cheered his sons at Upminster Cricket Club and supported Sheppey United FC, often topping it off with a trip to the local curry house.

Heartbreak for Family and Community

He was a true family man, devoted to his wife Denise, sons Alex and Will, and his mother Sylv. They shared many treasured moments playing cards, watching quiz shows, golfing, and enjoying his home-cooked meals.

“His quick wit and sense of humour will be deeply missed,” the family added. “Chris had the unique ability to make anyone feel safe and calm, always ready with solid advice.”

They thanked emergency crews and hospital staff for their efforts and for giving them precious moments to say goodbye.

Second Victim Identified

The other vehicle, a Mini Cooper, carried passenger 18-year-old George Herd, who died at the scene.

Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is probing the crash. They urge anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or other footage to come forward.

How to Help:

Report information via Essex Police Digital 101

Use their 24/7 online Live Chat service

Stay anonymous through Crimestoppers or call 0800 555 111

Quote incident number 1231 of 20 January in all reports.