In a distressing turn of events, a person has tragically lost their life after collapsing at a Tesco Express located within an Esso petrol station in Dartford.

The incident unfolded earlier today, March 11, at approximately 10:50 am, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting a swift response from emergency services. Officers and personnel from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene at the Tesco Express on Dartford Road.

Despite the valiant efforts of all those present, including the dedicated ambulance crews, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after their collapse.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service conveyed the sad news, stating, “We were called at approximately 10.50am today to Tesco Express on Dartford Road, Dartford, to reports a person had collapsed. Ambulance crews attended the scene but sadly, despite the efforts of all those involved, the person died at the scene.

As the community grapples with the shock and sadness of this unexpected loss, condolences and thoughts are extended to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Authorities are likely to conduct further investigations into the incident’s circumstances, seeking to provide answers and closure to those affected by this tragic event.