Two individuals involved in county-line drug dealing have been sentenced to imprisonment after their suspicious behaviour behind the wheel caught the attention of Gravesend patrols. Lewis Falegan and Reis Bhandal, both aged 23, were apprehended following a pursuit on September 4, 2023.

The sequence of events unfolded when officers on patrol in Gravesend spotted a Ford Kuga exhibiting erratic driving behaviour. The vehicle accelerated away from constables and led them on a chase up the A2 towards London.

Upon reaching Station Road in Belvedere, the fleeing car finally came to a stop. Falegan, the driver, and Bhandal, the passenger, attempted to escape on foot but were swiftly detained by Police. Further investigation revealed that the Ford Kuga was sporting false number plates and had been reported stolen from Dulwich on August 19.

A subsequent search conducted by the constables yielded over 40 wraps of cocaine and heroin in and around the vehicle, along with four mobile phones. Additionally, a significant sum of cash, amounting to approximately £10,000, was seized from a bag worn by Bhandal and from his residence in Shirley Close, Dartford.

Falegan, residing at Ashburnham Road in Belvedere, and Bhandal, from Shirley Close in Dartford, were charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cocaine, and handling stolen property (relating to the stolen Ford Kuga). Both individuals pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court.

On March 1, 2024, Falegan and Bhandal were sentenced to five years and seven months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Emily Matthews, of Medway CID, emphasized the importance of vigilant policing in disrupting criminal activities. She stated, “These criminals travelled to Gravesend to sell class A drugs but their plans were disrupted when an alert patrol decided the car they were using should be stopped due to Falegan’s poor driving.”

Matthews added, “Their attempt to escape back to London failed with officers quickly arresting them and seizing cocaine, heroin, and a large amount of cash. Any others who seek to come to north Kent to deal class A drugs can expect to be brought to justice in a similarly prompt and effective manner.