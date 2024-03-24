UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Abby Dedman

12-Year-Old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder in Sittingbourne Assault

Emergency Services Respond to Blaze at LandMark Tower

Police Appeal for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Tunstall

A man will appear in court charged with offences following a fire at a property in Hackney

Home Breaking Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Abby Dedman

Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Abby Dedman

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Young woman with neutral expression, wearing black top.

Authorities in Smarden are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Abby Dedman, a 14-year-old girl reported missing from the Pluckley Road area.

Abby was last seen at 7:12 PM on Friday, March 22, 2024. Described as white, approximately four feet eleven inches tall, and of a small build, she has straight, shoulder-length brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Abby was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black McKenzie cropped jacket, and black Nike trainers.

There have been potential sightings of Abby near Ashford train station following her disappearance.

Kent Police have expressed growing concerns for Abby’s welfare, and they urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately. Those with information are encouraged to contact Kent Police via 999, quoting reference 22-1178.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

National Lottery & Thunderball Results: 23rd March 2024
Pictured: Mother of Missing Three Siblings, Banned from Their Care by Court Order
Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Lily-Mai
Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose
Teen Denies Murder Charge in Christmas Eve Stabbing Case
Garda Sgt. Ciaran Whelan Faces Serious Charges: Complete Case Details

READ NEXT:

Police hunt trio in attempted Southampton Co-op Burglary
Three men have been convicted at the Old Bailey for their roles in a violent fight that resulted in the fatal stabbing of David Bello-Monerville in north London
Two dead after fatal collision on the A127 in Romford
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was tragically killed in a collision with a car in Brighton
Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters tackle a house ablaze
A man is due in court charged with the murder of Shaquille Graham in Catford
Fire Breaks Out in Flat Near Faversham After Sunlight Sparks Blaze
Breaking

Man Stabbed in North London Street Altercation

Fire Breaks Out in Flats in Tunbridge Wells
Weekend M25 Closures: Plan Your Travel
HMYOI Cookham Wood in Rochester Set to be Converted into Adult Prison
Man Charged with Murder Following Wembley Stabbing Incident
Serving Police Officer Charged with Child Abduction and Arranging Sexual Exploitation
Richard Taylor Death: Father of Damilola Taylor and Anti-Knife Crime Campaigner Passes Away
Breaking

M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision

Investigation Launched After Two Women Escape Maisonette Fire in Abbey Wood
Public Urged to Assist in Locating Missing Woman from Tunbridge Wells
Teenager Seriously Assaulted in Sittingbourne: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
Man jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing children in Gosport more than 20 years ago
Two suspected drug dealers from Maidstone have been charged with supplying class A substances in the town
A convicted sex offender has been jailed again after he was found using his phone to send explicit messages to a child
Major Drug Bust Leads to Multiple Arrests and Charges in North Kent
Man Arrested Following Blade Attack in Trowbridge
Breaking

Plaque Unveiled in Tribute to Murder Victim CJ Davis as £20,000 Reward Offered

Breaking

Police Respond to Armed Robbery in Windsor Drive

Man Charged with Murder in Connection to Stockbridge Village Incident
Air Ambulance Called to George Street in Croydon Following Assault
CCTV Appeal Launched After Burglary Incident in Broadstairs
Shoreditch Crossbow Attacker has been released under investigation by Police
Off-Duty Met Police Officer Injured While Intervening in Assault, Suspect Charged
Third Man Jailed for Murder in 2018 Shooting and Stabbing Case
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Police Investigating Stabbing Incident in South Grove, Walthamstow
Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Barking Road, Newham
Investigation into Royal Medical Records Breach at The London Clinic
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Fresh Defeat in Parliament
Ex-Trump Advisor Navarro Begins Prison Sentence for Capitol Attack Contempt
12-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing in Sittingbourne
Breaking

Multi-agency operation leads officers to seize more than 120,000 illicit cigarettes

Breaking

Cryptocurrency Listing Basics

Breaking

Behind the Scenes: What Makes Premier League Matches a Global Phenomenon

Breaking

Dartford Crossing Northbound Tunnel Closure Announced for Maintenance Works

RECOMMENDED

Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks
Man Charged with Murder Following Incident in Kensington
Urgent Appeal: Teenage Girl Missing from Rochester
Moment Overloaded Migrant Boat Sparks Frantic Rescue Mission in English Channel
Appeal following fatal collision on the M26 near Sevenoaks
A drunk driver who killed a man after purchasing nine pints of ”Guinness” has been jailed
Breaking

Herne Hill Fire Claims One Life as Met Police Commence Investigation

Breaking

Traffic Held on M20 Between Junction 7 and 8 Near Maidstone After Reports of Man ‘Covered in Blood’

Breaking

Barking Shop Fire Engulfs Building on Whalebone Lane, Prompting Road Closure

BreakingLONDON

Katherine Ryan Opens Up About Celebrity Gogglebox Experience

BreakingLONDON

Planned Engineering Works: Southeastern Railway Services Affected

BreakingLONDON

A21 Closed in Sevenoaks Due to Welfare Concerns for Woman

Breaking

Alert: Robbery in Wavertree, Information Seek by Merseyside Police

Breaking

UK Spring Budget 2024: Balance Between Business Rates and Tax Cuts

Breaking

Child Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Ramsgate

Breaking

Man Dies Following Incident on Mullein Road in Bicester

BreakingLONDON

London Boroughs Set to Increase Council Tax: Find Out How Much Yours Will Rise

BreakingLONDON

James Corden Playfully Teases UK Fans as “Thieves” During Talk Show Appearance

Breaking

Riverdance Announces UK Tour to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Breaking

Police Hunt Suspect After Violent Assault at Chatham Station

Breaking

A convicted sex offender has been jailed again after he was found using his phone to send explicit messages to a child

Breaking

Major Drug Bust Leads to Multiple Arrests and Charges in North Kent

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Blade Attack in Trowbridge

Breaking

Plaque Unveiled in Tribute to Murder Victim CJ Davis as £20,000 Reward Offered

Top Stories

BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands

Breaking

Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead

BreakingLONDON

Government Proposes Over 7% Increase in UK Passport Application Fees

Breaking

Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video Message: ‘It has been incredibly tough’

Breaking

Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted in Dover

Breaking

Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck

Breaking

Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop

Breaking

Live: Wembley Daylight ‘Murder’ Sparks Police Investigation as Man, 72, Held in Custody

Breaking

Fire rips through Charcoal Grill in Bockhanger Square, Ashford

Breaking

Three Arrested Following Assault in Paddock Wood

Breaking

Multi-agency operation leads officers to seize more than 120,000 illicit cigarettes

Breaking

Cryptocurrency Listing Basics

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Abby Dedman
12-Year-Old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder in Sittingbourne Assault
Emergency Services Respond to Blaze at LandMark Tower

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.