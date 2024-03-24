Authorities in Smarden are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Abby Dedman, a 14-year-old girl reported missing from the Pluckley Road area.

Abby was last seen at 7:12 PM on Friday, March 22, 2024. Described as white, approximately four feet eleven inches tall, and of a small build, she has straight, shoulder-length brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Abby was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black McKenzie cropped jacket, and black Nike trainers.

There have been potential sightings of Abby near Ashford train station following her disappearance.

Kent Police have expressed growing concerns for Abby’s welfare, and they urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately. Those with information are encouraged to contact Kent Police via 999, quoting reference 22-1178.