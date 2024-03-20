Police in Rochester have launched an urgent appeal for assistance in locating a teenage girl who has been reported missing from the area.

Seventeen-year-old Cherise Broad was last seen on Tuesday, March 19, and concerns for her welfare are growing as efforts to locate her intensify.

Described as approximately 5ft 3ins tall, Cherise has a medium build with dark brown shoulder-length hair. She sometimes wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black leggings.

The disappearance of Cherise has prompted a widespread search effort, with authorities urging anyone who may have seen her or have information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

In a statement issued by the police, they emphasized the importance of finding Cherise swiftly, stating, “The safety and well-being of Cherise are of paramount concern, and we are urging anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and assist us in locating her.”

As the search for Cherise continues, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any potential sightings or information that may aid in her safe return.

Anyone with information on Cherise’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately by calling 999, quoting reference number 19-1364.