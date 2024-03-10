Pet owners are being cautioned about five household items that could pose serious risks to their furry friends, including one surprising item that could be fatal.

Essential oils, cigarettes, spare change, toxic plants, and xylitol are among the hidden dangers highlighted during Pet Poison Prevention Month by experts at TrustedHousesitters.

Research conducted by Improve International Veterinary Practice revealed that over 57% of British households are at risk of pet poisoning, underscoring the importance of raising awareness about these potential hazards.

Household Items Toxic to Cats and Dogs:

Essential Oils: While essential oils are valued for their therapeutic properties, certain varieties, such as tea tree oil, pennyroyal oil, and eucalyptus oil, can be toxic to pets if ingested, applied topically, or inhaled. Symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea, and other adverse reactions. Cigarettes or Nicotine: Pets are susceptible to the particles and toxins present in cigarettes. Nicotine poisoning is a real concern, and even ingesting discarded cigarettes can be harmful, potentially leading to vomiting or seizures. Spare Change: Pennies minted after 1982 contain zinc, which can be toxic to pets if ingested. Even a small number of coins can lead to zinc toxicity, resulting in symptoms such as diarrhea and respiratory or cardiovascular depression. Toxic Plants: While some plants are known to be toxic to pets, lesser-known varieties can also pose risks. Examples include the Sago palm, daffodils, and lilies. Ingesting these plants can lead to various health issues, including liver failure, tissue irritation, and kidney failure. Xylitol: This common sugar substitute, found in certain foods, toothpaste, oral care products, and medications, is safe for human consumption but highly toxic to pets. Xylitol is particularly known for its presence in some brands of peanut butter and poses a significant risk to dogs if ingested.

Pet owners are urged to be vigilant and keep these items out of reach of their pets to ensure their safety and well-being. If ingestion or exposure to any of these substances occurs, immediate veterinary attention is recommended.

By staying informed and taking proactive measures, pet owners can help protect their beloved companions from potential harm.