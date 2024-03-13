A group of fraudsters, who orchestrated a sophisticated scam resulting in losses of £430,000 for major telecom companies including Vodafone, EE, O2, and the Carphone Warehouse, have been handed significant prison sentences totalling 11 years.

The operation involved the fraudulent acquisition of personal details from existing mobile phone customers, which were then used to procure new phone contracts and high-value items such as Apple Watches and iPads.

Men from Gravesend and Dartford were among those sentenced, with a woman from Southwark receiving a suspended prison term.

Between April 2019 and March 2020, the fraudsters utilized stolen personal data, fake identification, and forged documents to impersonate legitimate customers. They visited mobile phone stores to obtain expensive devices, perpetrating the scheme under false pretences.

The illicit activities came to light when a victim reported multiple unauthorized mobile phone accounts opened in his name within a short span of five days. Subsequent investigations by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary led to the identification of suspects.

During raids on their residences, law enforcement officials discovered incriminating evidence including counterfeit passports, bankcards, bank statements, utility bills, and stolen driving licenses.

On Friday (March 8), the following individuals were sentenced for their involvement in the fraud conspiracy:

Oluwadamilola Bolaji, 32, of Black Eagle Drive in Gravesend, pleaded guilty to his role in the fraud conspiracy amounting to £145,000. He received a sentence of six years and three months imprisonment.

Taofeeq Balogun, 30, of no fixed address, admitted his participation in the fraud conspiracy totalling £25,000. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Taiwo Agusto, 43, of Osbourne Road in Dartford, acknowledged his involvement in the fraud conspiracy amounting to £3,000. He received a sentence of one year and nine months imprisonment.

Carriba Johnson, 31, of Nelson Square in Southwark, London, admitted her part in the fraud conspiracy totalling £2,500. She was given a suspended sentence of 24 months imprisonment.

DC Owain Davies from the Hampshire Police Economic Crime Team emphasized the extensive investigative efforts involved in gathering evidence for the prosecution. He expressed hope that the outcomes of the case would serve as a deterrent to others engaged in fraudulent activities, underscoring the commitment to combatting financial crimes.