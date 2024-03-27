UK News in Pictures

Home Breaking Where Kids Can Eat for Free or £1 This Easter Half Term

Where Kids Can Eat for Free or £1 This Easter Half Term

As families gear up for the Easter break, several restaurants and cafes across the UK are offering special deals to keep little ones fed without breaking the bank. From Subway to Sainsbury’s, these establishments are providing affordable options for children’s meals, offering a welcome respite from chocolate-filled Easter hunts.

Subway

Subway UK’s Kids Eat Free offer allows parents to receive a complimentary Kids Meal, complete with a 4-inch Subway sandwich, snack, and drink, with the purchase of any full-price Footlong Sub. This offer is valid at participating Subway branches from March 25 to April 14.

Asda Café

For just £1, children under 16 can enjoy a hot meal and a free piece of fruit at any of Asda’s 205 cafes nationwide. Options include pasta with meatballs, vegan pasta meals, fish fingers, chicken nuggets, and an all-day breakfast.

Sainsbury’s Café

Sainsbury’s is offering a £1 meal deal for kids, including hot options like fish fingers, sausages, chicken nuggets, and cheese and tomato pizza. One £1 kids meal is available with every adult main meal purchased.

Café Rouge

From April 1 to April 12, children aged 12 and under can enjoy two or three courses for free from Café Rouge’s kids’ menu when accompanied by an adult purchasing any main meal.

Ikea

At Ikea, children can indulge in pasta with tomato sauce, a soft drink, and a piece of fruit for just 95p. Alternatively, they can choose any kids’ meal for £1.50. This offer is available daily (except Fridays) from 11am.

Bill’s Restaurants

From March 25 to April 12, up to two kids can dine for free at Bill’s restaurants when one adult orders any main dish.

The Real Greek

From March 29 to April 14, children under 12 can enjoy a free kids meal at The Real Greek for every £10 spent by an accompanying adult.

Bella Italia

Bella Italia offers two kids’ deals: free meals for kids on Thursdays and £1 meals from Sunday to Wednesday.

Yo! Sushi

Children under 12 can enjoy a Yo! Sushi kiddo bento box for free from March 25 to April 12, with an adult spending a minimum of £10.

Morrisons Café, Pausa Café at Dunelm, TGI Fridays, Travelodge, and Premier Inn

Various other establishments such as Morrisons Café, Pausa Café at Dunelm, TGI Fridays, Travelodge, and Premier Inn are also offering special deals for kids throughout the Easter break.

With these offers in place, families can enjoy quality time together without worrying about the cost of dining out during the school holidays.

