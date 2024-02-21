Wiltshire Police are actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Castle Hotel in Devizes, prompting the arrest of a man in his 40s on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The incident unfolded shortly before 10 pm on Sunday, February 18, 2024, when a masked individual entered the premises and threatened staff members, demanding money.

The swift response by law enforcement led to the apprehension of a suspect in connection with the robbery. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken into custody as part of ongoing investigations into the crime.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information or sightings related to the robbery. If anyone witnessed anything suspicious in the vicinity of the Castle Hotel around the time of the incident or possesses information that could assist the investigation, they are urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101. When providing information, please quote reference number 54240019416.