Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the A21 near Tonbridge. At around 3.15pm on Tuesday 5 March 2024, a red Citroen C4 was travelling between the exits for Morleys Roundabout and Quarry Hill, when it left the southbound carriageway on the nearside.

The vehicle overturned and came to a halt in a ditch, and officers along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. The driver, a man in his 50s, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email [email protected], quoting reference AB/DC/025/24. Drivers with dashcam that may assist can upload the footage using this link: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/a21fatalrtctonbridge