A devastating incident in Plymouth has claimed the lives of a woman and a young girl after they were hit by a car, with police confirming that the 74-year-old female driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The tragic collision occurred on Victoria Road in Plymouth, Devon, at approximately 9:45 am this morning, leaving the pedestrians with serious injuries.

Sergeant Steve Hawkins from the Devon and Cornwall Constabulary shared the heart-wrenching news stating, “Very tragically, a young five-year-old child and a female have since died as a result of this collision.”

Police have arrested a 74-year-old woman from Plymouth on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. Additionally, she was detained on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs or drink and is currently in police custody.

As investigations continue, Victoria Road remains closed this evening, leading to cancellations of bus routes in the area.

The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.

Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam footage, quoting log 240 of March 24th.

In a statement, the police confirmed, “A young girl and a woman both sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police have since been informed that they have both died. Their next of kin have been informed.”

The tragic incident prompted a swift response from emergency services, with police, forensic crash scene investigators, fire, and ambulance crews attending the scene. South Western Ambulance Service reportedly dispatched three ambulances, two air ambulances, and a rapid response vehicle to provide immediate assistance.