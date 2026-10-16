Family pay tribute to Sutton Coldfield stabbing victim Ayden Cooper

The family of a 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death outside a pub in Sutton Coldfield have paid tribute to him, describing him as “full of life” with a “heart of gold”.

Ayden Cooper was found with serious injuries in the car park of the Beggars Bush pub on Chester Road shortly before 2am on Sunday, October 11.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ayden was just weeks away from his 26th birthday and was a husband and father of two young children.

‘We never thought we would be burying our son’

In a statement released through West Midlands Police, Ayden’s family said: “Ayden was a happy lad. He was a son, brother, husband, uncle, and father to two beautiful children.

“Ayden was full of life and had a heart of gold and was just a few weeks shy of his 26th birthday, and we never thought as a mother and father we would be burying our son at such a young age.

“We are all still in shock, and this is a very difficult and devastating time for our family.

“We ask that anyone with any information comes forward.”

Detectives from the West Midlands Police Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ayden’s death.

Officers have been reviewing hours of CCTV footage and speaking to people who were inside or around the pub at the time of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Lewis said the investigation team was working to establish exactly what happened and identify everyone involved.

She urged anyone who was in the area around the pub at the time, or who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact police, even if they believe the information is insignificant.

Local officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance and address concerns raised within the community.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or via Live Chat, quoting log 345 of October 11.