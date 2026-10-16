Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

CRACKDOWN Hundreds arrested and 319 stolen vehicles recovered in nationwide crackdown

Hundreds arrested and 319 stolen vehicles recovered in nationwide crackdown

Hundreds of people have been arrested and more than 300 stolen vehicles recovered during a nationwide police operation targeting organised vehicle crime.

Operation Alliances, a week-long crackdown involving 32 police forces across the UK, resulted in 286 arrests, police said.

Officers carried out more than 100 warrants, recovering 319 stolen vehicles worth an estimated £2.6 million.

Eight suspected illegal vehicle dismantling sites, commonly known as chop shops, were also dismantled.

Police said the operation disrupted 20 organised crime groups linked to offences including vehicle theft, drug trafficking, firearms and burglary.

More than 280 stop and searches were conducted, while officers recovered vehicle parts valued at more than £100,000, checked 1,090 vehicles at UK ports and brought more than 50 charges.

Chop shops uncovered

In Lancashire, officers made three arrests after discovering a suspected chop shop and cannabis farm in Blackburn.

Ten vehicles believed to have been stolen were recovered, along with 1,125 cannabis plants and around £15,000 in cash.

In a separate Lancashire investigation into keyless vehicle thefts, officers seized mobile phones, £4,000 in cash, a key programmer, diagnostic equipment, vehicle keys, blank number plates and a number plate printer.

Another man was charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and money laundering.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police officers discovered a suspected chop shop at an industrial unit in Romford, east London.

Seven stolen vehicles were recovered, along with parts from other vehicles and signal jammers capable of interfering with vehicle tracking systems.

Stolen SUVs recovered

In Sussex, two men were charged with offences including conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, fraud and burglary following an investigation into the theft of 17 SUVs across Hastings and Rother between July and September.

Fourteen of the vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.

Cambridgeshire officers arrested a man suspected of handling high-value cloned vehicles as he attempted to leave the UK.

A Porsche Macan, Ford Kuga and Audi Q3, worth a combined £70,000, were recovered.

In South Wales, police seized a vehicle containing high-value musical instruments, golf clubs and power tools believed to have been stolen. Officers also recovered a relay device and counterfeit banknotes.

National operation

Operation Alliances was funded by the Home Office and coordinated through the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Police forces worked together to target organised criminal networks involved in stealing vehicles, dismantling them and selling vehicles or their parts.

The operation highlights the scale of organised vehicle crime across the UK, with forces combining investigations, stop and searches, port checks and targeted warrants to disrupt criminal networks and recover stolen property.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BOOTS ON THE GROUND Police step up patrols in Brighton ahead of Brighton v Crystal Palace derby

National News
Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

AIRLIFTED Air ambulance called after industrial incident near Dartford

UK News
Warning as Southeastern closes lines ALL weekend hitting Bromley trains

FERAL YOBS Police impose dispersal orders in Chatham and Rochester after youth disorder

UK News

LENGTHY SENTANCE Pooh Shiesty held in solitary confinement ahead of federal trial

US News

TEAMS MEETING Phone snatch attempt in London descends into chaos as Lime bike gang appear to botch getaway

US News

TRUE TEC Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas confirmed for True Detective season five

US News

HATE CRIME Teenager arrested after alleged homophobic hate crime in Chichester

Crime, National News

BULLY JAILED Midhurst man jailed for three years after strangling and assaulting woman

Court News, Crime, National News

SHORT CIRCUIT British Airways flight returns to Gatwick after power bank catches fire on board

National News
Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

MIGRANT CRISIS Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SAD ENDING Person pulled from dam during search for missing 82-year-old Bradford man

Missing Persons, UK News

RED ALERT NATO fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object triggers alert in Lithuania

UK News

MIGRANT OPERATION Rough seas halt Channel crossings as migrant boats remain in port

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BARRED FROM POLICING Cheshire police officer sacked after explicit messages and pornography use while on duty

UK News

ISIS MEMBER Convicted ISIS member recalled to prison after Windsor hostel stay

Court News, UK News

DATAL BLAZE Two remanded in custody over fatal Waterford house fire that killed family of four

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BROOKIE STAR Former Brookside actor jailed for nine years over £13.6 million modelling fraud

Court News, UK News

SICKO JAILED Man jailed for sexually abusing the body of woman who died from cancer

Court News, UK News

DRUGGED UP Cocaine-impaired driver crashes into telegraph pole after falling asleep at wheel

Court News, UK News
Watch Live