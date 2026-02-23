A Manchester thug has been slammed with a six-year prison sentence for a brutal machete attack in Bolton that left a man seriously injured.

Violent Attack Shocks Shop Staff and Shoppers

Dale Dean, 27, from Upper West Grove, Manchester, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed weapon, and affray at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, 20 February 2026.

The chilling attack unfolded on 5 April 2025 at a shop on Kentmere Road, Breightmet. Witnesses recall Dean lunging at a man with a machete in front of horrified staff and shoppers.

Machete Used in Brutal Assault

Police were called at around 7:50pm after reports of a man wielding a machete. The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and shoulder.

Dean also caused significant damage to the shop before fleeing the scene.

Extended Jail License to Keep Public Safe

The court slapped an extra 20-month extended licence on Dean’s release, citing the severity of the attack and the ongoing risk he poses to the public.