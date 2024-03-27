Brighton Plagued by Yet Another Fire Incident

A blaze erupted on Thursday evening at Gladstone Terrace, Lewes Road, Brighton, prompting a swift response from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS). This incident marks yet another fire at the derelict site, raising concerns among residents.

One resident, who has lived next door for two years, expressed dismay, stating, “This is now the fourth fire I’ve witnessed since living here. I’ve seen people come and go from the building, and it’s becoming increasingly worrying.”

Another resident voiced uncertainty regarding the nature of the building, saying, “I’m not sure if the building is derelict or being used as a squat. What I do know is that there are tyres inside, which is concerning.”

The repeated fires have ignited fears within the community about the safety and security of the area.

ESFRS has been contacted for comment