UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Police confirm incident is still ongoing after 37 hours: Man Barricades Himself with Gas Canister, Sparking Police Standoff in Catford

Brighton Plagued by Yet Another Fire Incident

Police need Help in Identifying Suspect in Worthing Assault Case

Jewellery and Vehicle Stolen in Brazen Daylight Burglary Near Rye

Restaurant Owner Jailed for Fraudulent Covid Loan Application and Company Dissolution

Home SUSSEX Brighton Plagued by Yet Another Fire Incident

Brighton Plagued by Yet Another Fire Incident

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A blaze erupted on Thursday evening at Gladstone Terrace, Lewes Road, Brighton, prompting a swift response from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS). This incident marks yet another fire at the derelict site, raising concerns among residents.

One resident, who has lived next door for two years, expressed dismay, stating, “This is now the fourth fire I’ve witnessed since living here. I’ve seen people come and go from the building, and it’s becoming increasingly worrying.”

Another resident voiced uncertainty regarding the nature of the building, saying, “I’m not sure if the building is derelict or being used as a squat. What I do know is that there are tyres inside, which is concerning.”

The repeated fires have ignited fears within the community about the safety and security of the area.

ESFRS has been contacted for comment

Post Views: 51

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Best destinations for UK paddleboarding
What are the cultural and societal perspectives on divorce?
How is technology advancing brain injury treatment?
How to plan an epic motorhome road trip
How can I improve my finance skills? 
150 Tractors from Kent on Route to London: Farmers to Stage Tractor Rally in Central London

READ NEXT:

Life changing collision closes A259 East Dean in East Sussex
A sex offender who was caught by police returning to the scene of his crime has been jailed for over five years
Have you seen 17-year-old Keli-Marie Moorton-Stripe from Basildon, who has been reported missing?
Police are appealing for information after the robbery of a 23-year-old woman in Southampton
Officers have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to following an assault at a tram stop.
First Pictures Released of Mother and Daughter Killed in Plymouth Crash
Driver airlifted after M2 London-Bound Collision
Breaking

Manor Park Hither Green Stabbing: Victim Identified as Zhe Weng

M2 Closed in Kent Following Serious Collision traffic being turned for collision invesigation work near Sittingbourne
More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend clash
Royal Mint Unveils New Star Wars Coins Featuring Millennium Falcon
ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine
UK’s Bold Vision: Transformation in Defence & Civil Nuclear Sector
Simon Harris Confirmed as Fine Gael’s Youngest Leader
Breaking

International Social Media Campaign Launched to Deter Illegal Migration to the UK

Woman and Five-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Car in Plymouth: Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI
Met officers arrest Newham murder suspect at Heathrow Airport
Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Abby Dedman
12-Year-Old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder in Sittingbourne Assault
Russia and China Veto US-Sponsored UN Ceasefire Plan in Gaza
Life Sentence for Luke D’Wit: ‘Cruel and Senseless’ Baxter Murders
Appeal for Information Following Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Barnsley
Disturbing Bradley Child Sexual Offences: Mohammed Qazi Charged
Breaking

St Budeaux Crash Updates: Two Air Ambulances and Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Breaking

Police Investigating Stabbing Incident in South Grove, Walthamstow

Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site
A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years
Motorist Jailed for Fatally Striking Pedestrian on Pelican Crossing
Two suspected drug dealers from Maidstone have been charged with supplying class A substances in the town
A convicted sex offender has been jailed again after he was found using his phone to send explicit messages to a child
Major Drug Bust Leads to Multiple Arrests and Charges in North Kent
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Operation Henhouse: over 400 arrests and £19m seized in national campaign tackling fraud
Suspect Charged in Connection with Two Armed Robberies in Swanley
Family Forced to Flee as Suspect Barricades Himself in Catford Home with Gas Canister
Man Charged with Murder of Elderly Woman in Queen’s Park
Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses into Water After Being Hit by Cargo Ship
Major Incident Declared in Catford After Man Barricades Himself in Property with Gas Cylinders
Breaking

A man is due in court charged with the murder of Shaquille Graham in Catford

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out in Flat Near Faversham After Sunlight Sparks Blaze

Breaking

Man Stabbed in North London Street Altercation

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out in Flats in Tunbridge Wells

RECOMMENDED

Weekend M25 Closures: Plan Your Travel
HMYOI Cookham Wood in Rochester Set to be Converted into Adult Prison
Man Charged with Murder Following Wembley Stabbing Incident
Serving Police Officer Charged with Child Abduction and Arranging Sexual Exploitation
Richard Taylor Death: Father of Damilola Taylor and Anti-Knife Crime Campaigner Passes Away
M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision
Breaking

Victim Named and Pictured in Streatham Fire Murder Investigation as Basilio Dos Santos Antonio,

Breaking

Bulk Shoplifting Suspects Apprehended and Charged in Tonbridge

Breaking

Man Jailed for Cyber Flashing in Landmark Case

Breaking

Two Arrested in Connection with Eastbourne Stabbing Incident

Breaking

Closure Order Issued for Troublesome Maidstone Flat

Breaking

Maidstone man charged with assaulting police officers with corrosive substance

Breaking

Richard Tice Slams Ofcom’s Impartiality Ruling on GB News

Breaking

Teenager Stabbed in Polegate: Urgent Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking

Devon Man Sentenced for Terrorism Offences: An Investigation Result

Breaking

A 31-year-old man who wore a gold-mask as he abused hotel staff and then pointed a firearm at the building has been jailed

Breaking

Family Mourns the Loss of Woman Found Unconscious in Basildon

Breaking

A tragic road traffic collision claimed the life of a 79-year-old man yesterday morning on Brimstage Road in Merseyside

BreakingLONDON

Drug Dealer Caught After Three Years on the Run Following Car Purchase

Breaking

Suspect Charged Following Burglary at Ashford Public House

Breaking

Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Fresh Defeat in Parliament

Breaking

Ex-Trump Advisor Navarro Begins Prison Sentence for Capitol Attack Contempt

SUSSEX

Witnessing Selsey Pavilion’s Restoration: A Tale of Heritage & Community

Breaking

12-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing in Sittingbourne

Top Stories

Breaking

Pictured: Mother of Missing Three Siblings, Banned from Their Care by Court Order

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Lily-Mai

Breaking

Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose

Breaking

Teen Denies Murder Charge in Christmas Eve Stabbing Case

SUSSEX

Severe Accident in Bersted: Woman Airlifted, Chichester Road Closed

SUSSEX

Two Detained for Attempted Murder After Stabbing in Polegate

SUSSEX

Peacehaven Park’s Teen Rape Case: Sussex Police Probe

SUSSEX

East Sussex Fire Service Tackles Major Industrial Blaze

Breaking

Garda Sgt. Ciaran Whelan Faces Serious Charges: Complete Case Details

SUSSEX

High-Stakes Rescue at Chichester Marina: Coastguard’s Fiery Response

SUSSEX

Worthing Man Imprisoned for Online Sexual Grooming of Minors

SUSSEX

Worthing Man Imprisoned for Online Sexual Grooming of Minors

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Police confirm incident is still ongoing after 37 hours: Man Barricades Himself with...
Brighton Plagued by Yet Another Fire Incident
Police need Help in Identifying Suspect in Worthing Assault Case

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.