Brighton Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vandal

Police in Brighton are requesting public assistance to identify a man linked to two instances of criminal damage at a local restaurant on London Road. The suspect is believed to have thrown a brick through the restaurant’s window during the early hours of Wednesday, 21 February, at 3:30 am, and again shortly before midnight on Wednesday, 28 February. Fortunately, no entry was made into the establishment, and no items were reported stolen.

The man in the provided image is thought to have crucial information that could aid the police investigation into these acts of vandalism.

If you know who this man is, or have any information which could help with police enquiries, report online or call 101 quoting serial 238 of 21/02.