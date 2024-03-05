Brighton RNLI lifeboat volunteer crew was paged at 9:52 AM on Sunday 03rd March 2024 to a report of two dogs in distress in the water near the King Alfred Leisure Centre. The situation took a curious twist when the crew expanded their search to include a possible swimmer, who was later identified as a seal, not a person in distress.

Upon receiving the alert, the team launched into operation to ensure the safety of the animals, which could potentially be at risk in the unpredictable sea conditions. The situation took an intriguing turn when the crew expanded their search to investigate a report from the public about a possible swimmer in distress in the same vicinity.

After a thorough search, the crew discovered that the reported swimmer was, in fact, a seal, adding a surprising twist to the day’s events. The seal appeared to be unharmed and did not need assistance, allowing the team to focus their efforts back on the canine conundrum.

In a fortunate turn of events, the two dogs were found safe and sound back on shore. It emerged that they had managed to hitch a ride with a paddle boarder who was in the area at the time.