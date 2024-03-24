Emergency Services responded to a distress call at a Worthing apartment complex on St Botolph’s Road at 6:30 pm on Friday, March 22, discovering the lifeless body of a 72-year-old male.

Specialist officers are supporting the deceased’s next of kin, as the circumstances surrounding the death raise suspicions. A 46-year-old man from Crawley has been detained on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Police urge witnesses or anyone with pertinent information to step forward as the investigation progresses.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson said: “We have launched a murder investigation, and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We are extremely keen to speak with anyone with information about what happened.

There will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to anyone who is concerned about this incident.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting Operation Orchid.