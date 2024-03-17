In a “high-flying” incident on Kings Road, Brighton, a cherry picker decided it was time for a break, stranding two people in mid-air. The unexpected turn of events at 11:02 AM on March 14, 2024, drew curious glances and a few chuckles from onlookers
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) came to the rescue at 11:02 AM, March 14, 2024. “A cherry picker had stopped working, leaving two people about 35-50 feet in the air. We used our aerial ladder platform to reach them and bring them back to the ground,” reported ESFRS.
Onlookers were treated to an impromptu aerial spectacle, complete with a successful touchdown as the duo safely returned to earth.