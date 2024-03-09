Historic Bridge Inn’s Renovation: Harvey’s Brewery Enhances Community Spirit

Harvey’s Brewery is excited to announce the start of an extensive renovation project at The Bridge Inn, a historic pub at the heart of Newhaven, reinforcing its commitment to fostering community spirit through exceptional hospitality. Acquired in 2013, The Bridge Inn is a cornerstone of Harvey’s strategic vision to enhance local engagement and service.

This significant 14-week refurbishment endeavour aims to rejuvenate the iconic pub, preserving its rich heritage while introducing modern comforts and amenities. The Bridge Inn is not just a pub; it’s a piece of Newhaven’s history, dating back to the 18th century. This Georgian building gained prominence when it provided refuge to King Louis Philippe of France and Queen Marie Amelie during their escape from the French Revolution.

Stevie Riggs, Estate Coordinator at Harvey’s Brewery, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “We are eager to reinvent The Bridge Inn, ensuring it continues to be a hub of community and warmth in Newhaven.” The renovation is set to honour the pub’s historical significance while paving the way for a new era of hospitality and connection in the town.