Jewellery and Vehicle Stolen in Brazen Daylight Burglary Near Rye

Sussex Police seeks witnesses and information regarding a burglary near Rye. The incident occurred in Furnace Lane, Broad Oak, between 12:20pm and 3:40pm on March 18. Cash, jewellery – including sentimental rings – and a VW Golf were stolen.
Please come forward if you have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area. An image of the stolen wedding and engagement rings has been released.
Report any information online to Sussex Police or call 101, quoting serial 866 of 18/03. Your assistance is crucial. #RyeBurglary #SussexPolice