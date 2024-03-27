Police need Help in Identifying Suspect in Worthing Assault Case

Sussex Police seeks public assistance in an assault investigation in Worthing. An incident occurred near Subway restaurant on Chapel Road at 9pm, on January 20.
A 44-year-old local man intervened in an altercation and was assaulted. The suspect, described as approximately 50 years old, 6′ tall, wearing a white Stone Island jumper, black gilet jacket, and blue jeans, was captured on CCTV.
If you recognise him or have any information, please report to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1052 of 20/01.