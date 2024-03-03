Emergency services were dispatched to a tragic incident at Splash Point in Seaford around 10 pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The coordinated response involved HM Coastguard teams from Birling Gap and Newhaven, Coastguard Helicopter 163 from Lydd, two appliances from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), Sussex Police and the Newhaven Lifeboat.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 14-year-old local boy at the bottom of the cliffs. Despite the best efforts of the emergency teams, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the incident, stating, “Emergency services responded to an incident at Splash Point in Seaford shortly before 10 pm on Thursday, February 29. A 14-year-old local boy was tragically discovered at the foot of the cliffs and pronounced deceased at the scene.” They further assured the community that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the event, and the matter will now be passed on to the coroner for further investigation.

Seaford Head School has reached out to parents with a heartfelt message regarding the “sudden and unexpected death of one of our students.” To support the school community during this challenging time, the school has shared a comprehensive list of resources for those who may need assistance or someone to talk to.

Available support includes Winston’s Wish, offering guidance at 08088 202 021, and the Samaritans, providing 24-hour listening support at 116 123. Additionally, SANEline is accessible for mental health support and information at 0300 304 7000. For younger individuals seeking help, Childline can be reached at 0800 1111, and Young Minds offers a text-based service, where young people can text YM to 58258 for support. The Sussex Mental Healthline is also available at 0300 5000 101, providing further assistance to those affected by mental health issues in the community.