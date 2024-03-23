Two Detained for Attempted Murder After Stabbing in Polegate

Following a stabbing incident in Polegate, two individuals have been detained under the suspicion of attempted murder.

On Monday (18 March) around 9 pm, authorities rushed to Wannock Road, discovering a 17-year-old boy with multiple stab injuries. After receiving initial treatment on the scene by paramedics, he was transported to a hospital where he is currently recovering. Thankfully, his injuries, while severe, are not life-threatening.

The suspects, a 17-year-old from St Leonards and an 18-year-old man without a permanent residence, have been taken into custody on charges of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Jess Langlands conveyed that an intensive investigation was initiated immediately following the report of the incident, leading to the prompt arrest of the suspects. She emphasised that while the event might cause concern in the community, it appears to be an isolated incident among acquaintances.

Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with pertinent surveillance, dashcam, or doorbell video to come forward and contact 101, citing Operation Hutch.