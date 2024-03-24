UK News in Pictures

Brighton Dog Walker Admits Brutal Spaniel Attack

Russia and China Veto US-Sponsored UN Ceasefire Plan in Gaza

Urgent Appeal: Witnesses Sought for Lewes Tesco Assault Case

Littlehampton Coastguard & RNLI Team Up for Dramatic Dog Rescue

Brighton Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Drug Spiking

Urgent Appeal: Witnesses Sought for Lewes Tesco Assault Case

Urgent Appeal: Witnesses Sought for Lewes Tesco Assault Case

Tesco supermarket entrance with police van parked outside.

Sussex Police are urging witnesses to step forward in connection with an assault case in Lewes.

The incident, which involved an altercation in the Tesco car park on Brooks Road around 11am on February 23, resulted in a woman being injured.

Police are on the lookout for a young woman, approximately 5’7″ tall, with long dark hair, spotted wearing a lavender top and black trousers. Additionally, there’s an appeal for any relevant CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage, especially of a grey or silver Hyundai ix20 noted for erratic driving nearby.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, referencing serial 571 of 23/02.

