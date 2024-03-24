Urgent Appeal: Witnesses Sought for Lewes Tesco Assault Case

Sussex Police are urging witnesses to step forward in connection with an assault case in Lewes.

The incident, which involved an altercation in the Tesco car park on Brooks Road around 11am on February 23, resulted in a woman being injured.

Police are on the lookout for a young woman, approximately 5’7″ tall, with long dark hair, spotted wearing a lavender top and black trousers. Additionally, there’s an appeal for any relevant CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage, especially of a grey or silver Hyundai ix20 noted for erratic driving nearby.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, referencing serial 571 of 23/02.