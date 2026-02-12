£5,000 Reward to Catch Attempted Murder Suspect in Birmingham

Crimestoppers are offering up to £5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jafir Nazir. The 29-year-old is wanted over a brutal attempted murder in Birmingham.

Brutal Attack on Quad Bike Victim

On Saturday 9 August 2025, at around 6pm on Monica Road, a man was violently pushed off his quad bike. He was then punched to the ground and repeatedly stabbed in the head.

Calls for Information – Anonymity Guaranteed

Detectives need your help to track down Nazir. Crimestoppers promise complete anonymity and do not record or share any personal details. Your tip could make all the difference.

How to Help and Claim the Reward

Call Crimestoppers directly on 0800 555 111

Or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Remember, only information given to Crimestoppers—not the police—qualifies for the reward. Speak up, stay safe, and help bring a violent attacker to justice.