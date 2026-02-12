Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

£5,000 Reward to Catch Attempted Murder Suspect in Birmingham

Crimestoppers are offering up to £5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jafir Nazir....

Published: 4:07 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 4:07 am February 12, 2026

Crimestoppers are offering up to £5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jafir Nazir. The 29-year-old is wanted over a brutal attempted murder in Birmingham.

Brutal Attack on Quad Bike Victim

On Saturday 9 August 2025, at around 6pm on Monica Road, a man was violently pushed off his quad bike. He was then punched to the ground and repeatedly stabbed in the head.

Calls for Information – Anonymity Guaranteed

Detectives need your help to track down Nazir. Crimestoppers promise complete anonymity and do not record or share any personal details. Your tip could make all the difference.

How to Help and Claim the Reward

Remember, only information given to Crimestoppers—not the police—qualifies for the reward. Speak up, stay safe, and help bring a violent attacker to justice.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

RISING STAR CHARGED Somali Runner Seeking Asylum in UK Faces Sex Crime Charges

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Former Birmingham Mosque Worker Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Boys as Young as Nine

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Care Worker Bares All in Lowestoft Twice

UK News

DEADLY ATTACK Fifth Suspect Busted in Fatal Bristol Stabbing

UK News

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News

MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop in Newton Abbot

UK News

£5,000 Reward to Catch Attempted Murder Suspect in Birmingham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FAKING IT Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Can You ID This Man? Police Hunt Suspect Over Birmingham Sexual Assault

UK News

Can You ID This Man? Police Hunt Suspect Over Birmingham Sexual Assault

UK News

Stalker Caught: Man Pleads Guilty to Terrifying Teen in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News

Stalker Caught: Man Pleads Guilty to Terrifying Teen in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

CHEMICAL AND KNIFE ATTACK Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

UK News

Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

UK News

DRUGS EMPIRE Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

UK News

Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

UK News

Wall-Mounted vs. Ceiling-Mounted Curtain Tracks: Which One is Right for Your Living Room?

UK News

Wall-Mounted vs. Ceiling-Mounted Curtain Tracks: Which One is Right for Your Living Room?

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live