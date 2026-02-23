Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROYAL BOOT Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That Simple

The UK government is eyeing a bombshell move to boot Prince Andrew from the line...

Published: 12:08 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 3:55 pm February 23, 2026

The UK government is eyeing a bombshell move to boot Prince Andrew from the line of royal succession. But before that can happen, all 14 Commonwealth countries where King Charles is head of state must sign off. Australian PM Anthony Albanese has already backed the plan, sending shockwaves through the monarchy.

Commonwealth’s Green Light Required

Following Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office last Thursday, the UK plans to draft legislation to strip him of succession rights. Yet, this isn’t just a UK affair. Nations like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, and 10 others must agree.

Albanese was clear in a letter to Sir Keir Starmer: “My government would agree to any proposal to remove him from the line of royal succession.” He stressed, “These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously.”

Political Voices Demand Action

UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard told the BBC that pushing Andrew out of the succession line is the “right thing to do,” no matter what the investigation finds. Removing Andrew would ensure he never wears the crown – though currently, he stands eighth in line.

Despite being stripped of his royal titles last October, including “prince,” Andrew remains in the succession. That shake-up came amid pressure over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. King Charles moved swiftly after public uproar.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

  • Andrew was arrested at 8 am last Thursday at Sandringham, King Charles’s Norfolk estate.
  • He was released under investigation after 11 hours of questioning by Thames Valley Police.
  • He denies all wrongdoing emphatically.
  • Police conducted searches at Sandringham and continued scouring the Royal Lodge in Windsor over the weekend.

King Charles commented, “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

Uncharted Constitutional Waters

Buckingham Palace has kept tight-lipped on the proposed legislation – reflecting the delicate balance between a royal police probe and constitutional ramifications.

Scrapping an individual from royal succession due to criminal allegations is unprecedented. The last major succession change was in 2013, introducing gender equality.

Approval from all Commonwealth realms, including countries like Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Grenada, and the Solomon Islands, means months of negotiations before anything can pass.

There’s no official word on when the UK government might introduce the bill or if it’ll wait for the police investigation to wrap up. One thing’s clear: tossing Andrew out of the royal line won’t be swift or simple.

Related: Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet TragedyRamsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway StationElderly Man Dies After Welfare Concern Call in Woodingdean

Related News

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police Investigations

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

LEFT OUT IN THE COLD Britain’s Got Talent Hits Record Low with 19th Series Launch

UK News

ROAD RAGE ATTACK Hammer Attack Driver nabbed on A46 in Leamington Spa

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan

Crime, UK News

WEEKEND OF VIOLENCE ACROSS LONDON Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

Crime, London, UK News

Mathematical symbols are a universal language for describing the technical parameters of a car

UK News

CHURCH BLAZE Blaze Tears Through Southall Church – Major Fire Response Underway

London, UK News

MACHETE ATTACK Bloodbath Shuts Down Clock House Station Bexleyheath

Crime, London, UK News

BREAKING NEWS

HUGH BLAZE Huge Fire Ravages Devon School as Firefighters Battle Blaze

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News

DEALER JAILED Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

UK News

Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAIN CHAOS Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

POLICE SLAMMED BY PARENT “They Told Me Off for Calling 999!” Furious Parent Slams Police as Daughter Faces Attack Threat

UK News

“They Told Me Off for Calling 999!” Furious Parent Slams Police as Daughter Faces Attack Threat

UK News

POLICE LOCKDOWN Wilfred Road in Ramsgate Locked Down After Police Incident

Breaking News, UK News

Wilfred Road in Ramsgate Locked Down After Police Incident

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

KILLER SMOKE Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News

Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News

Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet Tragedy

UK News

Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet Tragedy

UK News

Making eBooks Work Across All Your Devices

UK News

Making eBooks Work Across All Your Devices

UK News
Watch Live