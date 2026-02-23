The UK government is eyeing a bombshell move to boot Prince Andrew from the line of royal succession. But before that can happen, all 14 Commonwealth countries where King Charles is head of state must sign off. Australian PM Anthony Albanese has already backed the plan, sending shockwaves through the monarchy.

Commonwealth’s Green Light Required

Following Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office last Thursday, the UK plans to draft legislation to strip him of succession rights. Yet, this isn’t just a UK affair. Nations like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, and 10 others must agree.

Albanese was clear in a letter to Sir Keir Starmer: “My government would agree to any proposal to remove him from the line of royal succession.” He stressed, “These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously.”

Political Voices Demand Action

UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard told the BBC that pushing Andrew out of the succession line is the “right thing to do,” no matter what the investigation finds. Removing Andrew would ensure he never wears the crown – though currently, he stands eighth in line.

Despite being stripped of his royal titles last October, including “prince,” Andrew remains in the succession. That shake-up came amid pressure over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. King Charles moved swiftly after public uproar.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Andrew was arrested at 8 am last Thursday at Sandringham, King Charles’s Norfolk estate.

He was released under investigation after 11 hours of questioning by Thames Valley Police.

He denies all wrongdoing emphatically.

Police conducted searches at Sandringham and continued scouring the Royal Lodge in Windsor over the weekend.

King Charles commented, “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

Uncharted Constitutional Waters

Buckingham Palace has kept tight-lipped on the proposed legislation – reflecting the delicate balance between a royal police probe and constitutional ramifications.

Scrapping an individual from royal succession due to criminal allegations is unprecedented. The last major succession change was in 2013, introducing gender equality.

Approval from all Commonwealth realms, including countries like Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Grenada, and the Solomon Islands, means months of negotiations before anything can pass.

There’s no official word on when the UK government might introduce the bill or if it’ll wait for the police investigation to wrap up. One thing’s clear: tossing Andrew out of the royal line won’t be swift or simple.

