Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

Lancashire Police have revealed shocking details after a nasty smash on the M6 northbound slip road at Junction 29, Bamber Bridge. The crash happened just after 4:25pm on Friday 13th February.

Van Ploughs Into Stationary Vehicles, Baby Hurt

A white Ford Transit van careered into three stationary vehicles – a heavy goods truck and two cars. A baby passenger in one of the cars was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

Thankfully, police say the baby’s injuries are not life-threatening. They have sent their best wishes to the little one and their family.

Two Men Arrested After Ford Transit Crew Ditch Scene

The driver and passenger of the Transit fled immediately after the crash. Lancashire cops have now arrested two men:

A 39-year-old from Preston is held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

A 42-year-old from Blackburn was arrested on the same charge but later bailed with conditions.

Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the crash to call 101, quoting log 937 of 13th February. They ask that the footage be sent directly to the police and not shared on social media.

Witnesses can also contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].