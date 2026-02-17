Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

A 23-year-old drug dealer has been jailed for over two years after flooding Cambridgeshire streets with cocaine and cannabis.

Crackdown on Cambridgeshire’s Drug Trade

Joshua Collins, from Green End, Landbeach, was caught dealing drugs between January and March 2025. Police nabbed him at his home during a raid following intelligence tips.

Drugs, Cash, Phones and Stolen Bike Found

Officers seized £570 in cash, five mobile phones, and 13 bags of cocaine and cannabis worth nearly £2,500. They also uncovered a stolen Ducati motorbike with false plates.

Heavy Sentence for Serial Offender

At Peterborough Crown Court on 16 February, Collins pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, handling stolen goods, and carrying an offensive weapon in public. He was sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars.