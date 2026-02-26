Jack Bentley has been jailed after causing a crash on the A50 while gambling online. The 30-year-old was swerving between lanes and lane hogging before smashing into a stationary car, triggering a pregnant passenger’s emergency early birth.

Crash Details Reveal Reckless Driving

On April 6 at around 6.45pm, Bentley’s Ford Focus veered onto the grass verge between junctions 6 and 5, swerving erratically. He then rear-ended a Nissan X Trail stuck in traffic, pushing it into the car in front.

The Nissan’s driver suffered whiplash.

The pregnant passenger fractured her pelvis and had to undergo an emergency C-section.

The premature baby was rushed to intensive care.

Two children in the car were also injured.

The family’s dog was seriously hurt and needed emergency surgery.

Victim’s Heartbreaking Impact Statement

“I needed an emergency caesarean because my baby was in distress. It was traumatic. I didn’t want my baby to be born so early like that. We were separated across three wards and missed out on so much in those first moments. No mother or father should have to go through this.”

She recalled the terrifying weeks spent in hospital as her baby battled after collapsing lungs. “I was scared for her every moment,” she said.

Bentley Jailed and Banned

Bentley was arrested at the scene. Phone data revealed he was visiting online gambling sites while driving from Blackpool to Derby.

The Derby man admitted two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. At Derby Crown Court on February 11, he was jailed for two years and four months and banned from driving for three years and two months.

More news from A50