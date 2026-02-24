Watch Live
MAN ON THE RUN Exeter Man Darren Crowson on the Run

Police are hunting for 53-year-old Darren Crowson, wanted over criminal damage in Exeter. Description and...

Published: 8:40 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 8:40 am February 24, 2026

Police are hunting for 53-year-old Darren Crowson, wanted over criminal damage in Exeter.

Description and Links

  • Age: 53
  • Appearance: White male, long brown hair, beard
  • Known Areas: Exeter and Exmouth

Spot Him? Don’t Approach – Call 999

Officers urge anyone who spots Crowson not to approach him. Instead, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 50260044257.

You can also pass info anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at https://orlo.uk/j2CAK.

The hunt is ongoing. Stay alert, Exeter!

Topics :Wanted Appeals

MISCONDUCT ARREST Peter Mandelson Arrested in Shocking Public Misconduct Probe

London, UK News, Wiltshire

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE M1 Shuts After Car and Trailer Smash, M27 Faces Lane Closures

UK News, Wiltshire

Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

UK News

DODGY DEALS Drugs Found Stashed in Sock Inside Steering Wheel – Driver Jailed

sussex, UK News

HAMMER ATTACK Life-Sentenced Killer Jailed Again for Brutal Prison Hammer Attack

UK News

GANG BUST £500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News

SHOCKING Southsea Shop Shut After Shocking Mouse Infestation

UK News

MIRACULOUSLY ESCAPE Van Explosion at Fleet Services: Driver Miraculously Escapes Flames

UK News

Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Crime, UK News

