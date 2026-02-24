Police are hunting for 53-year-old Darren Crowson, wanted over criminal damage in Exeter.
Description and Links
- Age: 53
- Appearance: White male, long brown hair, beard
- Known Areas: Exeter and Exmouth
Spot Him? Don’t Approach – Call 999
Officers urge anyone who spots Crowson not to approach him. Instead, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 50260044257.
You can also pass info anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at https://orlo.uk/j2CAK.
The hunt is ongoing. Stay alert, Exeter!