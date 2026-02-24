Police are hunting for 53-year-old Darren Crowson, wanted over criminal damage in Exeter.

Description and Links

Age: 53

53 Appearance: White male, long brown hair, beard

White male, long brown hair, beard Known Areas: Exeter and Exmouth

Spot Him? Don’t Approach – Call 999

Officers urge anyone who spots Crowson not to approach him. Instead, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 50260044257.

You can also pass info anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at https://orlo.uk/j2CAK.

The hunt is ongoing. Stay alert, Exeter!